News

Danville: Commission set for public hearing on four new homes with 'modern' architecture

Proposal would bring houses to long-vacant subdivided land on Culet Ranch Road

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 13, 2021, 3:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rendering of proposed development at the end of Culet Ranch Road. (image courtesy of town of Danville)

The Danville Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing to consider approving four single-family houses designed in a "modern" architectural style on the east side of town Tuesday.

The buildings are planned for construction on four adjacent, empty lots at the end of Culet Ranch Road, known as Loyal Dragon Place, not far from the Camino Tassajara-Lawrence Road intersection. Town planning staff recommend approving the project, under conditions previously set forth by the town's Design Review Board (DRB), which include a public hearing on the matter.

The subdivision of the area was approved for infrastructure developments in 2003, which were completed and approved in 2008. Since then, the parcels where the new buildings are proposed have been vacant.

The development is described by town development services coordinator Fred Korbmacher as a "modern architectural design", aimed at appealing to modern-day home-buyers, and as being removed enough from its adjacent neighborhood that the modern-style architecture wouldn't clash with historic architecture in the area. The DRB recommended it for approval, under conditions that include requiring approval of the final colors and landscape design of the project by the board at a future date.

Rendering of proposed development at the end of Culet Ranch Road. (image courtesy of town of Danville)

Other conditions of recommending approval for the project include its low risk of environmental and public health impacts, and restrictions on construction and noise aimed at minimizing potential nuisances to the property's neighbors, according to Korbmacher.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 14) over Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business

As an item on its consent calendar, the commission will consider approving its meeting dates for 2022, proposing to continue holding them on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Danville: Commission set for public hearing on four new homes with 'modern' architecture

Proposal would bring houses to long-vacant subdivided land on Culet Ranch Road

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 13, 2021, 3:18 pm

The Danville Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing to consider approving four single-family houses designed in a "modern" architectural style on the east side of town Tuesday.

The buildings are planned for construction on four adjacent, empty lots at the end of Culet Ranch Road, known as Loyal Dragon Place, not far from the Camino Tassajara-Lawrence Road intersection. Town planning staff recommend approving the project, under conditions previously set forth by the town's Design Review Board (DRB), which include a public hearing on the matter.

The subdivision of the area was approved for infrastructure developments in 2003, which were completed and approved in 2008. Since then, the parcels where the new buildings are proposed have been vacant.

The development is described by town development services coordinator Fred Korbmacher as a "modern architectural design", aimed at appealing to modern-day home-buyers, and as being removed enough from its adjacent neighborhood that the modern-style architecture wouldn't clash with historic architecture in the area. The DRB recommended it for approval, under conditions that include requiring approval of the final colors and landscape design of the project by the board at a future date.

Other conditions of recommending approval for the project include its low risk of environmental and public health impacts, and restrictions on construction and noise aimed at minimizing potential nuisances to the property's neighbors, according to Korbmacher.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 14) over Zoom. The agenda is available here.

In other business

As an item on its consent calendar, the commission will consider approving its meeting dates for 2022, proposing to continue holding them on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.