San Ramon council to recognize Islamic Center for work on pandemic relief

The San Ramon City Council is set to honor the valley's Muslim community, in particular the role of the San Ramon Valley Islamic Center, for its work in providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday evening.
Mayor Dave Hudson will present the special proclamation to president Imad Abboushi and treasurer Nadia Ann Shahab of the San Ramon Valley Islamic Center. In addition to recognizing the center's pandemic efforts, the proclamation will also see the council declare "its appreciation for the contributions of American Muslims to the San Ramon community."
The council will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 14). The agenda is available here.
In other business
* The meeting will also feature a presentation by San Ramon police Capt. Cary Goldberg, providing an update on the citywide camera program.
* In its closed session, the council will discuss three pending lawsuits against Contra Costa County, regarding the Tassajara Parks project, in which the city of San Ramon is declared a real party in interest.
The plaintiffs include the town of Danville in one suit, nonprofits the Sierra Club and Greenbelt alliance, as well as two private citizens, in another and East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) in a separate case.
Tassajara Parks is a 125-unit housing project that is additionally proposed to secure protection for recreation and open space areas. However, it has been subject to controversy, by voices including Contra Contra County Supervisor Candace Andersen, as well as the EBMUD board, who have raised concerns about supplying water to the area.
* The council will consider three items on its consent calendar, as a matter of regular business. One is a recommendation of approval to restructure its staff to include an accountant position, and recruit for that position. Another is the approval of a contract with Bond Blacktop for asphalt repair work.
