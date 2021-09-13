San Ramon council to recognize Islamic Center for work on pandemic relief

The San Ramon City Council is set to honor the valley's Muslim community, in particular the role of the San Ramon Valley Islamic Center, for its work in providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday evening.

Mayor Dave Hudson will present the special proclamation to president Imad Abboushi and treasurer Nadia Ann Shahab of the San Ramon Valley Islamic Center. In addition to recognizing the center's pandemic efforts, the proclamation will also see the council declare "its appreciation for the contributions of American Muslims to the San Ramon community."

The council will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 14). The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The meeting will also feature a presentation by San Ramon police Capt. Cary Goldberg, providing an update on the citywide camera program.