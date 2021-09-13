SRVUSD board to debate new 'Access to Excellence' process

"Unfortunately, we do have a structural deficit. What this means is that our funding sources do not help us afford the programs, supports, and staff our students require," Malloy said. "This process also includes the way in which we can reduce costs and use our resources more effectively. Everything must be considered in order to forge a positive way forward."

It includes the establishment of a committee focused on advising the board regarding a district-wide standard for student education and success, exploring potential sources of funding, and educating families and the community about the district's funding and finances.

The "Access to Excellence" proposal outlines a process aimed at supporting the goals of student success and community engagement in light of the district's structural deficit and other funding challenges.

"We always start with our students and what they need and deserve in order to be successful," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said. "And we invite our families and community to assist us as we move forward."

San Ramon Valley Unified School District leaders are set to discuss a number of action items, including the details and scope of an "Access to Excellence" process aimed at supporting long-term progress in the district while addressing funding challenges, at the board meeting Tuesday night.

* In closed session, beginning at 5 p.m. before the open meeting, board members will talk about ongoing negotiations with the district's employee unions and discuss with legal counsel four undisclosed cases of anticipated litigation.

* The board will consider approving certification that each student in the district has received sufficient textbooks and course materials.

* They will consider adopting its 2020-21 unaudited financial report. The report is available in the agenda for the upcoming meeting.

The proposed schedule for the rest of 2021 is for reports on deep learning and innovation in October and equity in November. In 2022, reports are proposed to be scheduled for social emotional well-being in January, special education in February, culture of responsiveness in March, leadership development in April, and effective stewardship of resources in May.

* The board will hear an informational report on the first month of school in the 2021-22 school year.

The SRVUSD board's open-session meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 14) at 699 Old Orchard Drive in Danville, as well as livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel. The agenda can be found here.

In addition to addressing financial shortfalls and reducing costs, the process outlined by Malloy includes fostering specific programs aimed at student support. These include providing access to a variety of staff aimed at promoting social and emotional well-being, as well as support for students struggling with reading and math, flexibility in course options, and access to arts education throughout the district.

SRVUSD board to debate new 'Access to Excellence' process

Also: First month of school recap, unaudited financial report, Bullying Prevention Month