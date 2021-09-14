Community Briefs: SRVUSD committee recruitment | DA's Community Academy | Chamber seeks award nominees

Applications are due before 3 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 17). Applications can be submitted online via the district website. New committee members will be recommended at the Oct. 15 board meeting.

The committee's role is to oversee the school board and ensure that money is used in the ways intended by voters and taxpayers. The members meet twice per year to issue a report to the board and community outlining the ways funds were used.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is seeking four new members for its Parcel Tax Oversight Committee, as well as one alternate.

Awards will be presented during a celebration at Bridges Golf Club in San Ramon on Dec. 2. Registration and a detailed schedule of the event can be found here .

The application deadline for this year's nominations has been extended to Oct. 15. Nominations are open to the public, and the nomination form can be found here .

"The Business and Community Awards event is an opportunity to thank and give appreciation to individuals who have made a significant difference and contribution in our community," said Stewart Bambino, San Ramon Chamber of Commerce president and CEO in a statement. "Come and network, enjoy good food and honor those around us who help to make San Ramon an exceptional place to live and work."

The San Ramon Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual community awards. These consist of the titles of Citizen of the Year, Business (or Business Person) of the Year, Educator of the Year, Employee of the Year, and Green Company/Individual of the Year.

The office is seeking interested applicants who live or work in Contra Costa County. At least 10 applicants will be selected for the nine-week course, which will meet on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the DA's office in Martinez.

The goal of the program is to educate residents about the work the office does, as well as the criminal justice system in general, and how it operates locally, officials said. Accepted applicants have the opportunity to learn how cases are filed, what kinds of cases the office works on, and what kinds of other operations the office is responsible for.

Community Briefs: SRVUSD committee recruitment | DA's Community Academy | Chamber seeks award nominees