Contra Costa County order to require vaccine or negative test for gyms, indoor dining

Contra Costa County has issued a countywide health order requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test in restaurants, gyms, and other indoor businesses where there's elevated risk of spreading COVID-19.

The order goes into effect Sept. 22 and will require patrons to prove they're fully vaccinated, or have been tested within the previous three days.

Health officials say Contra Costa County has seen a severe spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer, due to the increased prevalence of the highly infectious delta variant and unvaccinated residents.

While the worst of the latest spike has seemingly passed, Contra Costa County is still seeing daily case rates comparable to February. Between Aug. 15 and Aug. 31, there were 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the county. That number increased to 20 between Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.

County health officials estimate unvaccinated residents account for 95.9% of the county's deaths so far.