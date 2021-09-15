News

Community college district board puts Chancellor Reece on paid admin leave for 'personnel matters'

EVC Mehdizadeh named acting chancellor

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

The Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board voted Tuesday night to place second-year Chancellor Bryan Reece on paid administrative leave because of undisclosed personnel matters.

Chancellor Bryan Reece. (File photo courtesy of CCCCD)

Board President Andy Li, whose district includes the San Ramon Valley, confirmed the surprise news in an email to the district community on Wednesday morning. Mojdeh Mehdizadeh, executive vice chancellor of education and technology has been named acting chancellor.

"At our special meeting last night, the Governing Board placed Chancellor Bryan Reece on administrative leave with pay due to personnel matters. The Governing Board has appointed Mojdeh Mehdizadeh to serve as Acting Chancellor until further notice. We ask for your support of Mojdeh during this time," Li wrote.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

