Splatter festival celebrating community, end of summer in Dublin

Celebrating inclusivity and cultural diversity in the community will be at the forefront of the festival, according to city officials. Splatter will have local performances from groups highlighting Bollywood, Chinese dance and West African drum and dance genres, and the "World Craft Bazaar" will feature booths with goods from around the world.

"Splatter is known for its fun, family-friendly art activities; unusual art installations; live, multicultural music and dance performances; and a craft and culinary marketplace," Dublin city officials said in a statement highlighting the special event.

Running from noon to 8:30 p.m., the annual event organized by the city's Parks and Community Services Department features food, wine, art, music and carnival rides throughout the afternoon before culminating with an evening dance party concert and drone light show as the sun goes down.

Dublin's end-of-summer festival, Splatter, is returning to Emerald Glen Park this Saturday as the community marks the change of season with a celebration that offers a little bit of everything for the whole family.

"Our club supports the local community, schools and youth. We are a nonprofit organization making an impact in our community through youth scholarships, holidays giving initiatives to needy families (bicycles, food and gift certificates), all-star community heroes recognition and more. We look forward to seeing you there," he added.

"The Splatter Festival represents the true spirit of the Dublin community and a great way for Rotarians to meet and greet our community families and friends," Rotary Club president Kamal Della said in a statement.

Organizers promise plenty of food and drink as well, including a "Dine Around the World" area that will feature a vast array of international cuisines from Food Truck Mafia, and local craft beer and wine service by the Rotary Club of Dublin.

Interactive arts-and-crafts activities will include a chalk art competition with the theme of "But First Let Me Chalk a Selfie" -- residents and guests of all ages and artistic skill levels can purchase a sidewalk square for $5 and compete to win prizes. There will also be an art gallery in The Wave, and an "I am Dublin" community mural to celebrate multiculturalism in Dublin.

After featuring a range of musical entertainment all day, the Main Stage will welcome the evening community dance party led by Queen Nation (a Queen tribute band) and Wonderbread 5 (a high-energy dance band). Once the musical finale wraps up, a 15-minute Polynesian fire dance and a 10-minute drone light show will follow, customized to celebrate Dublin and Splatter, city officials said.

A range of entertainment will fill the Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater, along with performances of music, dance, poetry and other disciplines from Dublin residents on the Side Yard Stage. Roaming performers will show off their talents across the grounds, too.

Splatter festival celebrating community, end of summer in Dublin

Music, art, food and carnival rides to fill Emerald Glen Park on Saturday