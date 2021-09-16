News

BART offering half-priced fares for people using Clipper in September

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 16, 2021, 8:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

BART is offering half-off fares for people using Clipper through all of September, according to the transit agency.

The reduced fare, available for those using the Clipper card or smartphone app, is an effort by the transit agency to encourage riders to come back to the system, which is still seeing only about 25 percent of its pre-COVID weekly ridership numbers and 40 percent of its weekend ridership.

Clipper is free when set up using the new Clipper smartphone app at www.clippercard.com or when a card is ordered online and set up for automatic reloading of funds. The card costs $3 if purchased at a station vending machine.

Other transit agencies in the Bay Area are also offering discounts and promotions during September. More information about the programs can be found at www.allaboardbayarea.com.

