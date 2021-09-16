County updates youth sports health guidance to align with state recommendations, requirements

Contra Costa Health Services updated its health guidance for youth sports and activities on Sept. 2, aligning the county with the state's public health guidelines for the 2021-22 school year.

The county's guidelines include mask requirements indoors for all students, coaches and spectators and the recommendation that masks be worn outdoors as well.

Students, coaches and staff are also encouraged, but not required, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are age 12 or older.

According to county Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano, unvaccinated Contra Costa County residents were 13 times more likely than fully vaccinated residents to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 in July and August.

"Schools and organizations that provide youth sports and other activities need to be especially aware, because children younger than 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated," Farnitano said. "While pediatric hospitalization rates remain low across the county, children who catch Covid-19 can pass the virus to vulnerable adults."