San Ramon: Man found guilty of killing Cal High student in 2018

A jury convicted a Fremont man Wednesday of second-degree murder for the killing of a San Ramon high school student in 2018, Alameda County prosecutors said Thursday.
Christian Kelling, 24, was found guilty of shooting and killing California High School student Damani Chadly, 17, on Dec. 4, 2018, in Fremont after selling marijuana to Chadly, according to prosecutors.
Kelling exchanged four ounces of marijuana for $400 from Chadly and a friend at about 11 p.m. in the 34000 block of Torrington Court, prosecutors said. Chadly allegedly paid for the marijuana with counterfeit bills. Prosecutors said the exchange was arranged on Snapchat.
When Kelling realized the bills were counterfeit, he opened fire with a 9 mm gun on the vehicle that Chadly was in, according to prosecutors. Kelling fired five times at the car and hit Chadly, who was in the front passenger seat, prosecutors said. Chadly died at the scene.
The driver of the car, Robert Johnston, was also struck by gunfire, according to prosecutors. He was hit on his right hand and left arm and crashed the car into a home when he realized he was shot. Johnston ran from the car because he was afraid Kelling would shoot him again, prosecutors said.
Kelling fled to Texas and was with family there when he was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service team on Dec. 12, 2018. Kelling is currently being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The jury also convicted Kelling of shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a gun, but did not find him guilty of attempted murder.
Chadly was also involved with Youth Radio in Oakland. Kelling is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19 at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.
Attorney Guy Louie, who is representing Kelling, was not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.
