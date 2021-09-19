Contra Costa DA concludes officers acted lawfully in man's death in 2019

Five law enforcement officers acted lawfully in 2019 when a man died in their custody at a homeless shelter, according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Steven Hankins, died Feb. 8, 2019, at a homeless shelter located at 2047 Arnold Industrial Way in Concord, according to the District Attorney's Office.

No charges will be brought against the five officers, four Concord police officers and a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy. The involved officers are Lt. Sam Staten, officers David Savage, David Greenfield and Raul Alvarado and Deputy Casey Shields.

The report notes that the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy determined Hankins died from complications of cardiac dysrhythmia, likely caused by him having 10 times greater than a lethal dose of methamphetamine in his system.

