FDA advisory panel declines to support widespread COVID-19 vaccine boosters

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to endorse COVID-19 booster shots for high-risk demographics such as those age 65 and older but declined to support offering booster vaccine doses to all eligible U.S. residents.

The panel of third-party experts voted 16-2 against a plan endorsed by President Joe Biden's administration to begin offering third doses to eligible people later this month, arguing that targeting booster vaccination efforts is more appropriate.

The panel also voted unanimously to support booster doses for people aged 65 and older or those at high risk to contract the virus and develop serious illness.

Federal officials that had endorsed the booster shots plan had argued that - given the propensity for the high level of immunity offered by the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to reduce over time while still preventing serious illness and death -- the third doses would be necessary to continue battling new variants of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overrun across the country.

Even if the panel had approved the booster shot plan, approval from officials with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would still be required before doses could go into arms.