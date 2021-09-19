Local DAR contest in honor of Constitution Week

In recognition of Constitution Week, which runs from now through next Thursday, the local Jose Maria Amador Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring the National Society DAR poster contest at the Tri-Valley level.

The competition encourages participants of all ages to create an 11x17 poster that expresses the spirit of the U.S. competition. Top local finishers can advance to the state and national levels. For the entry form or more information, contact Debbie Janes at [email protected] The deadline is Oct. 25.