Offshore winds bring Red Flag Warning for East Bay hills and valleys

Dry offshore winds late Sunday are expected to quickly eliminate any moisture left from recent light rains, prompting forecasters to issue a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area's parched hills.

Most of the drizzle overnight came along the coast, leaving inland areas dry, according to the National Weather Service.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.

The forecast calls for offshore winds from the northeast of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. The highest peaks could see gusts up to 50 mph.

The offshore winds are expected to ease up Monday night, the weather service said.