News

Offshore winds bring Red Flag Warning for East Bay hills and valleys

In effect from 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 19, 2021, 5:32 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Dry offshore winds late Sunday are expected to quickly eliminate any moisture left from recent light rains, prompting forecasters to issue a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area's parched hills.

Most of the drizzle overnight came along the coast, leaving inland areas dry, according to the National Weather Service.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.

The forecast calls for offshore winds from the northeast of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. The highest peaks could see gusts up to 50 mph.

The offshore winds are expected to ease up Monday night, the weather service said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Bay Area fire departments issued advisories about the Red Flag Warning on Sunday, asking residents to use caution when operating power equipment around dry brush and to avoid having any outside fires.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Offshore winds bring Red Flag Warning for East Bay hills and valleys

In effect from 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 19, 2021, 5:32 pm

Dry offshore winds late Sunday are expected to quickly eliminate any moisture left from recent light rains, prompting forecasters to issue a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area's parched hills.

Most of the drizzle overnight came along the coast, leaving inland areas dry, according to the National Weather Service.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.

The forecast calls for offshore winds from the northeast of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. The highest peaks could see gusts up to 50 mph.

The offshore winds are expected to ease up Monday night, the weather service said.

Bay Area fire departments issued advisories about the Red Flag Warning on Sunday, asking residents to use caution when operating power equipment around dry brush and to avoid having any outside fires.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.