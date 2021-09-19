News

San Ramon Valley Fire extends fee waiver for small businesses

Fire permit and inspection fees waived until June 2022

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 19, 2021, 2:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District's Board of Directors recently voted to extend its fee waiver of annual operating permits for small businesses for an additional year.

The move comes as small businesses and the rest of the community continue to grapple with the already tangible impacts of the pandemic, as well as uncertainty about what its persistence means for the community and its economy.

"When we walk in the door to inspect a small business, we don't want the person looking at us and thinking 'here's another invoice or another bill,'" SRVFPD Board President Matthew Stamey said in a statement.

Stamey cited the move as consistent with the district's goals: to serve the community by simply doing the work of fire suppression and prevention in the most effective way possible. To this end, he emphasized the importance of extending the fee waiver, in order to keep small businesses comfortable and up-to-date with fire safety mandates.

"We want to remove the barriers between a good relationship between the fire district and the community members we serve," Stamey said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

The permit fees will only be waived for small, local businesses, and not for government agencies, utilities or large companies.

Stamey described the distinction as a way of seeking to thank small businesses specifically, and their role in keeping people close to home during the pandemic. It is also meant to help offset the outsized stress facing small business owners, who have suffered outsized economic blows with business closures and reopening restrictions.

"Not only was business down but the mental anguish of the business owner and what their future was going to be was something we noticed as well," Stamey said.

SRVFPD will continue to perform inspections of small businesses, and will continue to mandate fire safety. However, small business owners will be spared the permitting and inspection costs that they generally come to associate with such visits, according to the district.

The SRVFPD board initially voted for the fee suspension in June 2020, several months after the pandemic first hit the United States. The extension means that fee waivers will continue through the end of June 2022.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important covid news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon Valley Fire extends fee waiver for small businesses

Fire permit and inspection fees waived until June 2022

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 19, 2021, 2:18 pm

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District's Board of Directors recently voted to extend its fee waiver of annual operating permits for small businesses for an additional year.

The move comes as small businesses and the rest of the community continue to grapple with the already tangible impacts of the pandemic, as well as uncertainty about what its persistence means for the community and its economy.

"When we walk in the door to inspect a small business, we don't want the person looking at us and thinking 'here's another invoice or another bill,'" SRVFPD Board President Matthew Stamey said in a statement.

Stamey cited the move as consistent with the district's goals: to serve the community by simply doing the work of fire suppression and prevention in the most effective way possible. To this end, he emphasized the importance of extending the fee waiver, in order to keep small businesses comfortable and up-to-date with fire safety mandates.

"We want to remove the barriers between a good relationship between the fire district and the community members we serve," Stamey said.

The permit fees will only be waived for small, local businesses, and not for government agencies, utilities or large companies.

Stamey described the distinction as a way of seeking to thank small businesses specifically, and their role in keeping people close to home during the pandemic. It is also meant to help offset the outsized stress facing small business owners, who have suffered outsized economic blows with business closures and reopening restrictions.

"Not only was business down but the mental anguish of the business owner and what their future was going to be was something we noticed as well," Stamey said.

SRVFPD will continue to perform inspections of small businesses, and will continue to mandate fire safety. However, small business owners will be spared the permitting and inspection costs that they generally come to associate with such visits, according to the district.

The SRVFPD board initially voted for the fee suspension in June 2020, several months after the pandemic first hit the United States. The extension means that fee waivers will continue through the end of June 2022.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.