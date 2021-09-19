San Ramon Valley Fire extends fee waiver for small businesses

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District's Board of Directors recently voted to extend its fee waiver of annual operating permits for small businesses for an additional year.

The move comes as small businesses and the rest of the community continue to grapple with the already tangible impacts of the pandemic, as well as uncertainty about what its persistence means for the community and its economy.

"When we walk in the door to inspect a small business, we don't want the person looking at us and thinking 'here's another invoice or another bill,'" SRVFPD Board President Matthew Stamey said in a statement.

Stamey cited the move as consistent with the district's goals: to serve the community by simply doing the work of fire suppression and prevention in the most effective way possible. To this end, he emphasized the importance of extending the fee waiver, in order to keep small businesses comfortable and up-to-date with fire safety mandates.

"We want to remove the barriers between a good relationship between the fire district and the community members we serve," Stamey said.