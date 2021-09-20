Council to hear Danville PD report, weigh upgrades to police and town infrastructure

Police Chief Allan Shields is set to present the department's quarterly report to the Danville Town Council during the next regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Highlights of the report include a drop in overall crime, but a major increase in injury-causing collisions in the first half of 2021, compared to the last half of 2020. Shields will also present on the department's inaugural Citizens' Academy this spring, and other department outreach efforts.

In addition, town officials will consider Shields' requests for funding to the department for two equipment upgrades: a new motorcycle for the traffic division and encryption of existing police radios.

The motorcycle requested would be a replacement for one previously damaged beyond repair in a collision. Funding of $35,000 is temporarily requested from the town's asset replacement funds, while the department continues seeking damages from an insurance settlement.

Council members will also consider granting the department $90,000 from its unappropriated contingency fund, in order to upgrade the existing 105 police radios with encryption keys and additional programming.