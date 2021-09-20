News

County supervisors to consider extending eviction moratorium

Move would protect resident tenants from no-fault removals because of pandemic

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider adopting a new urgency ordinance extending a temporary prohibition on certain evictions of residential and small-business commercial tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current ordinance is set to expire Sept. 30.

If adopted, the ordinance would continue the county's temporary prohibition on no-fault evictions of residential tenants and the prohibition on evicting tenants for allowing an unauthorized tenant to live in their dwelling unit if the unauthorized person is an immediate family member living there because of the pandemic.

The new ordinance wouldn't automatically continue the existing prohibition on small-business evictions, unless the state decided to extend its own moratorium authorizing local jurisdictions to do so, in which case the county could as well.

The new ordinance would also not continue the county's existing moratorium on residential rent increases past Sept. 30.

The ordinance would apply to cities within Contra Costa County and unincorporated areas.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday and can be seen at www.contracosta.ca.gov. Those wishing to speak to the board can do so by watching the meeting on Zoom, at https://ems8.intellor.com/join/Ne6pqzYQ5c.

