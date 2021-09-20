News

San Ramon: Planning Commission to consider advancing City Village housing project to council

Also: Study sessions on two townhome proposals

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Artist's rendering of City Village. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to consider endorsing the proposed City Village residential development in Bishop Ranch on Tuesday evening.

The project is proposed to consist of 404 units on 31 acres of land within the existing Bishop Ranch business park. The commission will consider accepting revisions to the developer's previous specific plan amendment, aimed at addressing city staff's previous recommendations regarding streetscape aesthetic and accessibility to pedestrian traffic.

Proposed site layout of City Village. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The commission will also be presented with an addendum to the project, intended to clarify its consistency with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), according to city staff.

The application process for the proposed City Village project was initiated in January by SummerHill Homes. If the commissioners give their recommendation, the next public hearing on the project would be set for Oct. 19 before the City Council.

The Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday (Sept. 21) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda can be found here.

In other business

Artist's rendering of Morgan's Homes design. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

* The commission will discuss a concept review of the proposed 82-unit Morgan's Home townhouse project.

Proposed site layout for Morgan's Homes. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The project is proposed for property formerly housing a masonry yard off of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Omega Road, near the San Ramon Square shopping center. It would comprise 14 three-story buildings with units of three to four bedrooms and up.

The commission will consider accepting revisions to the proposed project's initial application, and will seek public comment on the project prior to formal application review.

* Commissioners will also hold a concept review for the proposed Trumark Homes townhouse project.

Artist's rendering of Trumark Homes design. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

The second townhome study session on Tuesday's agenda will look at a proposed 53-unit project on Deerwood Drive, across from the police and fire departments. The property currently houses an office building, which would be demolished if the project continues.

Proposed site and layout for Trumark Homes project. (Image courtesy of city of San Ramon)

One central point of discussion is reconsidering its initial density calculation related to the area, to account for additional undevelopable land, including a creek. City officials are also set to consider other matters related to the creek area, and the project's current failure to meet the fire department's dead-end access standards.

In addition, the commission will provide and seek input on other matters related to the project concept, including its layout and architectural design.

