San Ramon: Planning Commission to consider advancing City Village housing project to council

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to consider endorsing the proposed City Village residential development in Bishop Ranch on Tuesday evening.

The project is proposed to consist of 404 units on 31 acres of land within the existing Bishop Ranch business park. The commission will consider accepting revisions to the developer's previous specific plan amendment, aimed at addressing city staff's previous recommendations regarding streetscape aesthetic and accessibility to pedestrian traffic.

The commission will also be presented with an addendum to the project, intended to clarify its consistency with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), according to city staff.

The application process for the proposed City Village project was initiated in January by SummerHill Homes. If the commissioners give their recommendation, the next public hearing on the project would be set for Oct. 19 before the City Council.

The Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday (Sept. 21) at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda can be found here.