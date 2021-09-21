Community Briefs: DeSaulnier town hall on new energy economy | Street closures for homecoming parade in Danville | Senior variety show performers sought

Street closures for SRVHS homecoming parade

San Ramon Valley High School's homecoming parade is set for Friday (Sept. 24), and will lead to brief, rolling street closures in downtown Danville during the afternoon.

The parade will kick off from the high school at 2:40 p.m., and proceed through downtown. Later in the evening, San Ramon Valley High will take on Walnut Creek's Las Lomas in the Wolves' homecoming game at 7 p.m.

Auditions for senior variety show

The town of Danville is set to host its third annual senior variety show later this year. In preparation, they are seeking performers for three-to-five-minute slots in the show.

Auditions will be held on Oct. 15, and are open to residents 50 years old and up. Past performers have showcased a wide range of talents, such as music, dance and poetry. To schedule an audition, contact Leah Martinez at [email protected] or 925-314-3431.

Tickets for the show will go on sale later in October. The event is set for Dec. 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Front Street Theater in Danville.

Arts and culture youth adviser applications

The Contra Costa County Arts and Youth Commission is seeking applicants for a youth adviser position. The application is open to high school and college students living in the county.

The youth adviser will serve in a non-voting position on the commission for a one-year term. The position involves attending all commission meetings, held on the second Mondays of the month at 6 p.m, as well as other related activities. In addition, the youth adviser will work on a service project during the one-year term, under the guidance of commission members.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors' Office by visiting the county webpage at www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418, calling 925-655-2000 or emailing [email protected] The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.

81 SRVUSD seniors proceed to semifinals of scholarship program

Semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program, among them 81 SRVUSD seniors, were released last week. Semifinalists have the opportunity to continue competing in the program for scholarship money in the coming spring.

"It is truly wonderful to see so many of our students recognized as part of the National Merit Scholarship Program," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement. "These students have achieved this high level of success through commitment and hard work. They have a future filled with possibilities and we are immensely proud of them."

The 81 local semifinalists are made up of 14 students from California High School, 16 students from Monte Vista High School and 51 students from Dougherty Valley High school.