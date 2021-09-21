Contra Costa health order requiring vaccination proof for gyms, indoor dining takes effect Wednesday

Starting Wednesday in Contra Costa County, patrons of restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test.

The countywide health order is aimed at countering a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer due to the highly infectious delta variant and unvaccinated residents.

County health officials estimate unvaccinated residents account for 95.9% of the county's deaths so far.

"This order is necessary now to save lives, protect our overburdened healthcare system, and slow the pandemic enough to keep our schools open," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer said in a news release.

The new order applies to businesses where people remove masks to eat or drink indoors, and to gyms and other indoor fitness facilities where patrons breathe more heavily due to exercise.