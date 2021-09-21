Pleasanton Preps: Accountability at center of Amador coach's decision to cancel freshman football game

But all the best high school coaches I have had the honor to consider friends have embraced helping teenagers become quality young adults.

It might seem like a huge burden for a high school coach to be expected to develop character traits in the players, as well as teach them their respective sports.

Amador Valley football coach Danny Jones saw this missing from some members of the freshman football team in his Dons program. Instead of waiting for the school to react, Jones acted quickly and decisively, suspending the team for a week of practices and canceling their game that was scheduled for Sept. 16.

Perhaps the most important one is also the one missing the most -- accountability.

There are as many life lessons to be gained playing high school sports as anywhere.

Certainly there were many players who did nothing wrong, and Jones did take some blowback from parents saying it wasn't fair to the players who did nothing wrong.

It was a gutsy move because there was no doubt he was going to get some blowback.

Jones, who graduated from Amador, wants his players at all three levels of the Dons football program to represent the school with the highest standards. If you can't do that, Jones feels the player is not worthy of wearing the Amador uniform.

Sure, most are great kids, but you have some running loose in terms of discipline and accountability. And it doesn't take many kids to make the entire school look bad.

I have worked in the middle schools in Pleasanton for some time, and my wife has worked at Foothill for over 15 years. These are two things some kids today are vastly missing.

Accountability is not just answering to your parents, teachers and coaches, but your peers as well. Doing something stupid, or even illegal is some cases, not only affects you but your peers as well.

What is lost -- this is what accountability is all about.

Watch the games live on Comcast TV30, AT&T U-verse via Channel 99 or streaming at tv30.org. Check back for repeats during the week.

If even one kid thinks twice before making a stupid decision because of Jones' action, then it must be considered a success.

Jones had seen enough and acted the best way he could.

It seems to be one of those cases where we coddle until someone gets seriously hurt. We need to be proactive, not reactive.

In addition to vandalism, I have personally witnessed violent actions by kids that warranted far worse a punishment than they received.

If you don't believe me, spend some time on a school campus, especially at lunch time. You will be shocked with some of the stuff you will see.

The one thing I feared the most was my dad getting a call from the school, but those days are gone. There are so many parents who have their heads in the sand about what their kids can do.

That has changed vastly compared to when I went to school in Pleasanton. You made a bad choice and you paid for it. Now, use words like stressed, bullied or that they are anxious, and instead of being disciplined, you find yourself in the wellness center or the counselors office being told you are okay, and we will work through this together.

These kids are smarter than many give them credit for. They know what the buzzwords are to say to administrators to get off with a slap on the wrist.

Believe me, I know plenty of admin who would love to enact tougher discipline policies, but so many of the current guidelines are about making the kids feel warm and fuzzy.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Accountability at center of Amador coach's decision to cancel freshman football game

'Jones had seen enough and acted the best way he could'