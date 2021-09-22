Contra Costa supervisors decline to extend COVID-19 eviction moratorium

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors decided not to extend its temporary prohibition on certain evictions of residential and small-business commercial tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current ordinance is set to expire Sept. 30, the same date the county's temporary prohibition on rent increases expires.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to discontinue the ordinance, with District 1 supervisor John Gioia and District 5 supervisor Federal Glover voting to continue.

Gioia argued the pandemic is still disproportionately affecting residents of color and of lower-income, and wanted to extend the ordinance until at least the end of the year.

Board chair Diane Burgis said she was sympathetic to the people that are still hurting, but "I believe we need to move on. The economy hasn't fully recovered and everywhere I go, all the business people I speak with, people are trying to hire, and we need to get people back to work."