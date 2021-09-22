County health officials implore people to get COVID-19 vaccine

"The majority of the people who are hospitalized or who have died in our county from COVID-19 in our county are the unvaccinated," Roth said. "Since Dec. 15, the unvaccinated residents have accounted for 95.4% of our county's deaths."

With the more powerful delta variant now the dominant version of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County, Roth said vaccination is the only way to get a handle on the virus.

"In Contra Costa County, we have 135 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 54 in the critical care units," Roth said. "And while the peak of the summer-long surge seems to have passed, the county's daily case rate remains as high as it was in February."

County health services director Anna Roth said COVID-19 just surpassed the 1918 Spanish Flu as the deadliest pandemic in U.S. history. She said one in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19, more than 675,000 in all, with a current rising rate of 1,900 deaths per day.

"We are all more exhausted this time around because the sick patients in the hospital are all unvaccinated," Urcuyo said. "We watch patients suffer and die all the while knowing we have a tool that can prevent it. This is a different brand of fatigue than it was for the first few waves, and it crushes deeper than the fatigue you get from the lack of sleep. It makes you question why you sacrifice what you do."

Sergio Urcuyo, the medical director at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, told the board medical workers' exhaustion is now compounded by the frustration of knowing so many of their patients refused vaccinations.

"The vaccines reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection by 70 to 95%; they reduce the risk of hospitalization by over 90%, and they reduce the risk of dying from COVID by over 90%," Farnitano said. "Not only that, the vaccinations also reduce the chances of spreading COVID."

County health officer Chris Farnitano said the more contagious and severe delta variant now accounts for more than 99% of COVID-19 cases in Contra Costa. He said vaccine misinformation is killing people.

"Right now, if you wait to get vaccinated, it's like fighting a wildfire with your garden hose. Chances are you've let that window of opportunity close to protect yourselves."

"Misinformation spreads because people maybe talk to the neighbor, maybe hear it on social media. They don't listen to the professionals," Jenssen said. "How do you deal with that? A fire is coming, the experts know people have a tiny window to evacuate safely."

Jenssen emotionally recalled overseeing the first outbreak of COVID-19 in a residential care home in Orinda in March 2020, watching residents get sick and die, before the vaccine was available.

"We, as humans, have eliminated smallpox," Jenssen said. "It no longer causes any disease or death anywhere on our planet; this is only because of vaccines."

Then came the vaccines, which Jenssen said have been around since nearly the beginning of this country, when Continental Army troops serving under George Washington were vaccinated against smallpox, which she pointed out is no longer a problem, thanks to vaccinations.

County health officials implore people to get COVID-19 vaccine

'Right now, if you wait to get vaccinated, it's like fighting a wildfire with your garden hose'