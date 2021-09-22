Power restored after turkey causes 3-hour outage affecting thousands in San Ramon Valley

Power was restored to roughly 3,300 PG&E customers in Danville and San Ramon on Wednesday morning after a three-hour outage apparently caused by a turkey.

According to PG&E and the Danville Police Department, roughly 3,298 Danville customers were without power between roughly 8:30 a.m. and 11:25 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for PG&E, the outage was caused by a turkey that made contact with the utility's electrical equipment.

Residents can visit PG&E's power outage map at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/ for information on power outages in PG&E's coverage areas.