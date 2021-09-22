News

Power restored after turkey causes 3-hour outage affecting thousands in San Ramon Valley

Bird made contact with electrical equipment, PG&E says

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 22, 2021, 4:29 pm 0

Power was restored to roughly 3,300 PG&E customers in Danville and San Ramon on Wednesday morning after a three-hour outage apparently caused by a turkey.

According to PG&E and the Danville Police Department, roughly 3,298 Danville customers were without power between roughly 8:30 a.m. and 11:25 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for PG&E, the outage was caused by a turkey that made contact with the utility's electrical equipment.

Residents can visit PG&E's power outage map at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/ for information on power outages in PG&E's coverage areas.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Power restored after turkey causes 3-hour outage affecting thousands in San Ramon Valley

Bird made contact with electrical equipment, PG&E says

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 22, 2021, 4:29 pm

Power was restored to roughly 3,300 PG&E customers in Danville and San Ramon on Wednesday morning after a three-hour outage apparently caused by a turkey.

According to PG&E and the Danville Police Department, roughly 3,298 Danville customers were without power between roughly 8:30 a.m. and 11:25 a.m.

According to a spokesperson for PG&E, the outage was caused by a turkey that made contact with the utility's electrical equipment.

Residents can visit PG&E's power outage map at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/ for information on power outages in PG&E's coverage areas.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.