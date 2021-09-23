No criminal charges pursued in San Ramon crash that killed NFL coach Greg Knapp

Contra Costa County prosecutors have declined to pursue criminal charges against the driver of the vehicle that struck cyclist Greg Knapp, a prominent NFL assistant coach who died at a local hospital five days after the collision in San Ramon in July, according to city police.

"The San Ramon Police Department's investigation has concluded and it was submitted for review. We received official word from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office that they will not be filing criminal charges on the driver involved in the collision," San Ramon police told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Thursday.

A request for comment to the county DA's office about the decision had yet to be answered as of Thursday afternoon. Additional details about the final findings in the San Ramon police investigation were still pending public release.

Knapp, a 58-year-old married father of three daughters and longtime NFL offensive coach set to begin his first year as passing game specialist for the New York Jets, was riding his bicycle on Dougherty Road in San Ramon just north of North Monarch Road around 2:50 p.m. July 17 when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same northbound direction.

Knapp, who was rendered unconscious by the impact of the collision, died from his injuries at a Walnut Creek hospital on the morning of July 22.