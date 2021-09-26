County DA declines to file charges against Richmond police in 2019 fatal shooting

No charges will be brought against three Richmond police officers who shot and killed a man in 2019, after an investigation by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office found that they acted lawfully.

The investigation found that the officers -- Danielle Evans, Terrance Jackson and Jeffrey Tyner -- had probable cause to believe that the shooting victim, Luc Ciel, posed a significant threat of death or great bodily injury, not only to himself but to his family, according to a news release issued Sept. 21 by the district attorney.

The officers responded to a 2:33 a.m. call on April 11, 2019, and found that Ciel had broken into the residence and had already attempted to kill family members by stabbing them with knives.

Upon entering the home, officers heard screaming, encountered one resident who was bloodied, and found Ciel attempting to stab another person, according to police.

Officers told Ciel to step away and drop his knife. When the suspect did not stop, Officer Tyner fired his weapon three times.