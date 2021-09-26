News

Livermore news site to launch next month

Embarcadero Media unveiling LivermoreVine.com

by DanvilleSanRamon.com staff

Embarcadero Media Group, parent company of Pleasanton Weekly, PleasantonWeekly.com and DanvilleSanRamon.com, is launching a community news site for Livermore.

Set to launch in early October, LivermoreVine.com will provide the greater Livermore Valley with professional journalism and community information.

"We have been covering Livermore news for several years," said Gina Channell Wilcox, publisher of Embarcadero Media's East Bay Division. "In 2018 and 2020, community members sought us out to moderate candidate forums in the local races and provide balanced reporting on the elections. Since then we have increased our coverage of the city. We are happy to give Livermore its own news source."

The Vine will provide professional, fair and fact-based news reporting of everything going on in Livermore. Cierra Bailey, who resides in and grew up in Livermore, will be the editor. She's a veteran of the Pleasanton Weekly and the Palo Alto Weekly and will be assisted by her PleasantonWeekly.com and DanvilleSanRamon.com colleagues.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Livermore Vine team and to bring a new local news source to my hometown," Bailey said. "The experience is a full-circle moment for me as my dream to study and pursue journalism started while I was a student at Granada High School."

LivermoreVine.com will bring back daily news coverage to one of the Tri-Valley's most historic and diverse cities.

"I've watched Livermore grow and change dramatically over the past 20-plus years. No city of 90,000 should be without a dependable daily source of news and a place for robust community discussion and problem solving," Bailey said.

"We are looking forward to serving the Livermore community with the same professional and independent journalism that has earned us strong support in the other communities we serve," Wilcox said.

