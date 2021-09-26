News

Sinkhole prompted warning for drivers in Alamo

Water service also affected in neighborhood

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 26, 2021, 12:59 pm

Drivers were urged to avoid the area near the intersection of Valley Oaks Drive and Stone Valley Road in unincorporated Alamo on Friday evening due to a sinkhole, Contra Costa County emergency officials said.

The officials announced the sinkhole on Twitter at 6:51 p.m. Friday.

Water service has been affected for residents of Valley Oaks Drive and surrounding streets and will not be restored until Saturday, the officials said at that time.

Work was being done to reopen one lane on Valley Oaks Drive at Stone Valley Road to allow drivers to get in and out of the area.

