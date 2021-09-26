State officials announce plans to roll out COVID vaccine boosters after full federal approval

State officials announced their plan Thursday to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible residents once they are fully approved by the federal government.

The state intends to ensure that enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and vaccine administrators will be available to meet demand once boosters are fully approved for people over age 65 and those at high risk to contract the virus and develop serious illness.

The state's MyTurn vaccination scheduling tool will soon add a booster vaccine eligibility screen and send alerts to state residents if they are eligible, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health.

"Along with boosting protection to those that need it and proactively reaching out to newly eligible individuals, the state will continue to focus much of our vaccination efforts on reaching the unvaccinated and encouraging them to get vaccinated to keep themselves and their community safe," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its approval Wednesday of an extra dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for those 65 and older as well as people aged 12-64 who are at higher risk of serious illness because of some medical conditions or the nature of their job.