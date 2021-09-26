News

Wells Middle School principal will return on Monday

Principal Mark Neal will be back to work next week, following heated argument with parent and teenage boy

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 26, 2021, 12:06 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Dublin middle school principal who was placed on administrative leave last week will be back to work on Monday, Dublin Unified School District officials have confirmed.

Following a district investigation that lasted several days, DUSD assistant superintendent of human resources Heather Duncan said on Friday that Wells Middle School principal Mark Neal "will be back on work on Monday, Sept. 27."

Neal was placed on paid administrative leave last Monday after a volatile confrontation with a mother and her teenage boy during a meeting at the campus earlier that same day about another incident at the school on Sept. 20 involving the boy.

While a video recorded by the boy does not show that the heated argument physically escalated, the incident caused a stir online, where the recording was posted by the boy's mother. The boy's mother told Bay Area News Group on Wednesday that Neal slapped the phone from his hand, then pushed a table, and said she "was afraid he was going to hurt my son."

In a letter sent to Wells staff on Sept. 24, Duncan said, "In relation to an incident on the Wells Middle School campus on Monday, September 20, 2021, the district has completed its investigation."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Duncan continued, "We're happy to announce that Mr. Neal will be back on work on Monday, Sept. 27. Thank you for respecting the process and the outcome in order to support Mark and the school in an effort to move forward."

The district conducted the investigation after placing Neal on leave, which "it seems like it ended today given our director of HR is sharing that information, but that's a guess on my behalf," spokesman Chip Dehnert told the Weekly on Friday.

"I'm glad to say that the process took place; our superintendent wanted a thorough and fair consideration of the situation and it appears that happened," Dehnert said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Wells Middle School principal will return on Monday

Principal Mark Neal will be back to work next week, following heated argument with parent and teenage boy

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 26, 2021, 12:06 pm

A Dublin middle school principal who was placed on administrative leave last week will be back to work on Monday, Dublin Unified School District officials have confirmed.

Following a district investigation that lasted several days, DUSD assistant superintendent of human resources Heather Duncan said on Friday that Wells Middle School principal Mark Neal "will be back on work on Monday, Sept. 27."

Neal was placed on paid administrative leave last Monday after a volatile confrontation with a mother and her teenage boy during a meeting at the campus earlier that same day about another incident at the school on Sept. 20 involving the boy.

While a video recorded by the boy does not show that the heated argument physically escalated, the incident caused a stir online, where the recording was posted by the boy's mother. The boy's mother told Bay Area News Group on Wednesday that Neal slapped the phone from his hand, then pushed a table, and said she "was afraid he was going to hurt my son."

In a letter sent to Wells staff on Sept. 24, Duncan said, "In relation to an incident on the Wells Middle School campus on Monday, September 20, 2021, the district has completed its investigation."

Duncan continued, "We're happy to announce that Mr. Neal will be back on work on Monday, Sept. 27. Thank you for respecting the process and the outcome in order to support Mark and the school in an effort to move forward."

The district conducted the investigation after placing Neal on leave, which "it seems like it ended today given our director of HR is sharing that information, but that's a guess on my behalf," spokesman Chip Dehnert told the Weekly on Friday.

"I'm glad to say that the process took place; our superintendent wanted a thorough and fair consideration of the situation and it appears that happened," Dehnert said.

Comments

The Dude
Registered user
San Ramon
2 hours ago
The Dude, San Ramon
Registered user
2 hours ago

Moral of the story, next time arrest the young man for trespassing and be done with it.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.