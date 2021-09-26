Wells Middle School principal will return on Monday

A Dublin middle school principal who was placed on administrative leave last week will be back to work on Monday, Dublin Unified School District officials have confirmed.
Following a district investigation that lasted several days, DUSD assistant superintendent of human resources Heather Duncan said on Friday that Wells Middle School principal Mark Neal "will be back on work on Monday, Sept. 27."
Neal was placed on paid administrative leave last Monday after a volatile confrontation with a mother and her teenage boy during a meeting at the campus earlier that same day about another incident at the school on Sept. 20 involving the boy.
While a video recorded by the boy does not show that the heated argument physically escalated, the incident caused a stir online, where the recording was posted by the boy's mother. The boy's mother told Bay Area News Group on Wednesday that Neal slapped the phone from his hand, then pushed a table, and said she "was afraid he was going to hurt my son."
In a letter sent to Wells staff on Sept. 24, Duncan said, "In relation to an incident on the Wells Middle School campus on Monday, September 20, 2021, the district has completed its investigation."
Duncan continued, "We're happy to announce that Mr. Neal will be back on work on Monday, Sept. 27. Thank you for respecting the process and the outcome in order to support Mark and the school in an effort to move forward."
The district conducted the investigation after placing Neal on leave, which "it seems like it ended today given our director of HR is sharing that information, but that's a guess on my behalf," spokesman Chip Dehnert told the Weekly on Friday.
"I'm glad to say that the process took place; our superintendent wanted a thorough and fair consideration of the situation and it appears that happened," Dehnert said.
Comments
Registered user
San Ramon
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Moral of the story, next time arrest the young man for trespassing and be done with it.