Wells Middle School principal will return on Monday

A Dublin middle school principal who was placed on administrative leave last week will be back to work on Monday, Dublin Unified School District officials have confirmed.

Following a district investigation that lasted several days, DUSD assistant superintendent of human resources Heather Duncan said on Friday that Wells Middle School principal Mark Neal "will be back on work on Monday, Sept. 27."

Neal was placed on paid administrative leave last Monday after a volatile confrontation with a mother and her teenage boy during a meeting at the campus earlier that same day about another incident at the school on Sept. 20 involving the boy.

While a video recorded by the boy does not show that the heated argument physically escalated, the incident caused a stir online, where the recording was posted by the boy's mother. The boy's mother told Bay Area News Group on Wednesday that Neal slapped the phone from his hand, then pushed a table, and said she "was afraid he was going to hurt my son."

In a letter sent to Wells staff on Sept. 24, Duncan said, "In relation to an incident on the Wells Middle School campus on Monday, September 20, 2021, the district has completed its investigation."