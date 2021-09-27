News

Danville: Planning Commission set for study session on housing outreach

Survey says residents' top priorities are open space, small-town feel; concerns are traffic, overcrowding

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Following several months of efforts aimed at involving the local community in decisions about how to address housing challenges facing the town, planning commissioners in Danville are set to discuss Tuesday what these efforts have looked like and what insight they've gleaned from them.

Assistant town manager Tai Williams will present on outreach efforts as part of the town's Housing Element update. These efforts have been set out in a five-stage approach, currently in the third "engagement" phase. The next phase will involve using this community input, and soliciting more, to guide a draft report in the first half of next year.

The town's community outreach efforts thus far have included the Housing Element 101 webinar series, updates to the town website, and solicitation of community input through DanvilleTownTalks.org and an initial priority survey.

According to survey results, residents' top priorities are maintaining open spaces and a small-town feel, as well as parks. Their top concerns, according to the survey, were traffic, overcrowding and parking.

In addition to discussing input from residents' thus far, commissioners will consider how to incorporate this input, and continue with community engagement efforts, in the draft and final stages of the Housing Element update process.

Danville's Housing Element is an arm of its General Plan aimed at addressing challenges to the town under the state's Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA). Danville has been projected to be responsible for planning for an additional 2,241 new homes under these guidelines, in the face of financial penalties otherwise. Citing challenges posed by a lack of developable land in the area, the town filed a RHNA appeal in July.

The commission will meet on Tuesday (Sept. 28) at 5 p.m. to continue discussing the community's role in addressing the challenge posed by additional housing. The agenda is available here.

