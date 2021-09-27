San Ramon council to talk pension expense reductions at special meeting

San Ramon council members are set to consider recommendations from staff regarding strategies to potentially reduce expenses for city employee pensions during a special meeting on Tuesday.

City staff will present the San Ramon City Council with a report considering a pension expense reduction strategy that entails issuing new bonds, which could potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, according to the staff report.

Currently, the city's 7% discount rate for pension obligation bonds under the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) is set to decrease to 6.8% in the 2023-24 fiscal year. The staff report notes that the city has the potential, given the current bond market, to issue new pension obligation bonds at a significantly lower rate, which could lead to a significant reduction in overall pension expense costs for the city.

Although they recommend issuing new bonds, staff also recommend that councilmembers weigh the pros and cons of this idea based on the report, given that the future of the bond market is difficult to predict, and the savings isn't guaranteed.

If the council agrees that new bonds would be a worthwhile option to explore, staff would then prepare a formal proposal to move forward for consideration at a regular city council meeting.