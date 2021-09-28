Renowned local athletes to join Danville mayor for Town Talks event

Given the more casual, community-oriented nature of these webinar events, Morgan said, this has the added benefit of giving community members the opportunity to engage with the two athletes in ways that a formal ceremony might not.

Morgan said that this meant she had to get creative, and consider what other platforms she had for honoring Steffens' and Caldwell's accomplishments. Ultimately, the mayor decided to host them in her monthly Town Talks series.

"One of the things I was really looking forward to was celebrating them in-person," Danville Mayor Renee Morgan said. "But due to the restrictions placed upon us, we couldn't celebrate these two phenomenal local athletes in-person."

Tri-Valley sports fans who were intrigued by the Tokyo Olympics, thousands of miles away, will have the opportunity to bring their enthusiasm for summer sports to a venue closer to home this coming Friday.

Town Talks is a monthly, livestreamed event, hosted by Morgan with the intent of facilitating community engagement and dialogue in the town. It is held via Zoom at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of the month. The videos are uploaded online for people to view afterward as well.

Registration for this week's discussion, with Steffens and Caldwell, is available here . Community members are invited to ask questions during the talk, or by emailing them ahead of time to [email protected]

"Danville has produced on its own numerous, numerous talented individuals -- everything from athletes to musicians, you name it," Morgan said.

Caldwell, whose four-person team had already held the world record for fastest time to row across the Atlantic Ocean, proceeded to break the world record for fastest time to row across the Pacific Ocean over the summer. Caldwell made it across the Atlantic Ocean in just over 35 days, and across the Pacific in just over 30.

A Monte Vista High School alumna, Steffens comes from a family with deep ties to water polo. She earned her 2012 gold medal alongside her sister Jessica, also a Monte Vista alumna, and their other two siblings are involved in the sport as well. Their father, Carlos, was a star in the sport as well, helping the UC Berkeley team garner an NCAA championship in 1977.

Steffens is celebrating her third Olympic gold medal for water polo, after wins in Rio de Janeiro and London previously. During her latest team win in Tokyo, Steffens set an Olympic record for most goals scored by a female water polo player in the course of their Olympic career.

Renowned local athletes to join Danville mayor for Town Talks event

Steffens fresh off 3rd Olympic gold; Caldwell shared in open-ocean rowing record