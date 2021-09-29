Community Briefs: County redistricting hearing | Serve Day weekend | Law library trustee applications

The hearing is set for next Tuesday (Oct. 5) at 9 a.m. via Zoom, and can be viewed online More information about the county's redistricting process is available here .

"The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is committed to a robust Redistricting and public outreach process with public hearings, a dedicated website at CoCoRedistricting.org, and public workshops, including Online Mapping Workshops that demonstrate how easy it is to use an online tool to draw proposed maps and provide comments," Board Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement. "We will continue to seek input in selecting the next district map for supervisorial districts in our County and welcome the community's engagement in this important endeavor."

In the wake of a census year, counties are tasked with redrawing district boundaries in order to maintain relatively equal population density in each district, as a response to population changes reflected in census data.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is set to hold its second public hearing on the county's most redistricting process next Tuesday.

Applications are available online , or by calling the clerk of the county board of supervisors at (925) 655-2000. They will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. Public interviews for the position are set to be held on Nov. 8.

The new trustee would serve a one-year, unpaid term beginning January 2022. Trustees are responsible for administrative, personnel, and fiscal policies related to the library's operation. The board of trustees generally meets on the first Monday of each month in Martinez.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on the board of trustees for its public law library. Interested applicants should be California State Bar members, with an interest in library science and public policy.

"This is the most fun, hands-on weekend of the year, where we gather thousands of volunteers to go out into our local and regional communities and serve the San Ramon Valley and the greater Bay Area," said Deana Dickerson, director of Serve at CPC, in a statement. "We're encouraging volunteers to bring themselves, their friends or their entire family! We have projects for all ages."

The weekend functions as a celebration and gathering in the name of community service and volunteer work, and is one facet of the church's broader efforts at community service and outreach.

The church is partnering with approximately 30 other organizations throughout the Bay Area for the event, and church leaders are hoping for as many as 2,000 attendees this year. Last year, despite the COVID pandemic, DPC saw a turnout of nearly 1,000 people.

Community Briefs: County redistricting hearing | Serve Day weekend | Law library trustee applications