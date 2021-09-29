Governor signs bill aimed to better streamline Valley Link project delivery

Certain regulation provisions laid out by California cities and counties on building, zoning and other matters will no longer apply to the Tri-Valley/San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law designating the authority as a rail transit district last week.

In addition to clarifying that the authority can operate the Valley Link project, Senate Bill 548 also resolves that the project may be planned to connect with the Altamont Corridor Express rail system "at its most optimal location," officials said in a statement. The bill was unanimously approved by both the State Senate and Assembly before being signed into law on Sept. 22.

Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, who also serves as vice chair of the Regional Rail Authority's Board of Directors, called SB 548 "truly a significant step toward streamlining project delivery."

"Valley Link will not only connect people to work but also create jobs -- an estimated 22,000 during construction, and when operational, support 400 jobs per year," Hernandez said. "It is vital to our economy given the recovery needs we are now facing."

The bill was also co-authored by State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), both whom Tracy Mayor and Board Chair Veronica Vargas publicly thanked last week for their efforts, along with several other elected officials including lead author State Senator Susan Eggman (D-Stockton).