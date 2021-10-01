Community college district Chancellor Reece reinstated from administrative leave in late-night split vote

After more than an hour of public comments and six-plus hours of private deliberations, the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board emerged from closed session just after midnight Friday to report they voted to reinstate Chancellor Bryan Reece from administrative leave.

Reece, who is in his second academic year leading the district, was placed on paid leave on Sept. 14 amid an internal investigation into undisclosed "personnel matters." The current status of the investigation was unclear as of Friday morning.

In a special meeting that began just after 5 p.m. Thursday evening, the board heard from several dozen public speakers, including some district faculty and staff, largely opposed to Reece's administrative leave before the trustees adjourned into closed session deliberations.

The board voted 3-2 to return Reece to his position, with John Márquez, Fernando Sandoval, and Rebecca Barrett voting in favor, while President Andy Li and Vice President Judy Walters (whose respective districts include the San Ramon Valley) voted against the motion.

More than 40 Zoom attendees, including Reece himself, waited until after midnight to hear the outcome of the closed portion of the meeting.