Community college district Chancellor Reece reinstated from administrative leave in late-night split vote

After more than an hour of public comments and six-plus hours of private deliberations, the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board emerged from closed session just after midnight Friday to report they voted to reinstate Chancellor Bryan Reece from administrative leave.
Reece, who is in his second academic year leading the district, was placed on paid leave on Sept. 14 amid an internal investigation into undisclosed "personnel matters." The current status of the investigation was unclear as of Friday morning.
In a special meeting that began just after 5 p.m. Thursday evening, the board heard from several dozen public speakers, including some district faculty and staff, largely opposed to Reece's administrative leave before the trustees adjourned into closed session deliberations.
The board voted 3-2 to return Reece to his position, with John Márquez, Fernando Sandoval, and Rebecca Barrett voting in favor, while President Andy Li and Vice President Judy Walters (whose respective districts include the San Ramon Valley) voted against the motion.
More than 40 Zoom attendees, including Reece himself, waited until after midnight to hear the outcome of the closed portion of the meeting.
Many in the public comment portion suggested that whatever the grounds for Reece being put on leave might have been weren't sufficient for permanent dismissal. Others expressed dismay over high rates of personnel turnover in the district, and frustration with lack of transparency in the governing board's investigation practices.
"Every single conversation has ended with 'what the hell is going on with the district, and why is the chancellor on leave,'" said Diablo Valley College faculty member Donna Wapner in a public comment.
Reece himself, in a public comment just before the board went to closed session, urged board members to vote with messages of support for him -- and of dismay about his leave -- in mind.
