Water main break affecting customers, impacting traffic in Alamo

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 1, 2021, 10:08 am

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is reporting a water main break Friday in Alamo that is affecting nearly 200 customers and impacting traffic on a main thoroughfare.

EBMUD initially reported the break on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m. and said it occurred on Hemme Avenue.

The response to the main break is impacting traffic on Danville Boulevard, which connects to Hemme Avenue, according to EBMUD.

More details about the incident were not immediately available.

