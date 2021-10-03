San Ramon: Council set to consider extending virtual meetings as pandemic continues

The San Ramon City Council is set to hold a special meeting on Monday to consider extending emergency provisions for remote public meetings.

As the pandemic emerged last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order in March 2020 allowing for provisions to the Brown Act that enabled the expansion of virtual meetings in light of emergency conditions. Then this September, the governor signed Assembly Bill 361 mandating legislative bodies at the local level consider justifications for continuing to hold public meetings remotely every 30 days after that point.

According to the staff report from city clerk Christina Franco, holding public meetings remotely has not led to a decrease in civic engagement in San Ramon. Additionally, given the ongoing pandemic and continuation of emergency orders such as masking and social distancing, Franco's report said that continuing virtual meetings for at least the next 30 days is appropriate, in line with the requirements of AB 361.

The council will meet via Zoom to consider the staff recommendation at 3:45 p.m. this Monday (Oct. 4). The agenda and link to the meeting can be found here.