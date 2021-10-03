News

San Ramon: Council set to consider extending virtual meetings as pandemic continues

Special meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 3, 2021, 3:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon City Council is set to hold a special meeting on Monday to consider extending emergency provisions for remote public meetings.

City of San Ramon logo

As the pandemic emerged last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order in March 2020 allowing for provisions to the Brown Act that enabled the expansion of virtual meetings in light of emergency conditions. Then this September, the governor signed Assembly Bill 361 mandating legislative bodies at the local level consider justifications for continuing to hold public meetings remotely every 30 days after that point.

According to the staff report from city clerk Christina Franco, holding public meetings remotely has not led to a decrease in civic engagement in San Ramon. Additionally, given the ongoing pandemic and continuation of emergency orders such as masking and social distancing, Franco's report said that continuing virtual meetings for at least the next 30 days is appropriate, in line with the requirements of AB 361.

The council will meet via Zoom to consider the staff recommendation at 3:45 p.m. this Monday (Oct. 4). The agenda and link to the meeting can be found here.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Ramon: Council set to consider extending virtual meetings as pandemic continues

Special meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 3, 2021, 3:18 pm

The San Ramon City Council is set to hold a special meeting on Monday to consider extending emergency provisions for remote public meetings.

As the pandemic emerged last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order in March 2020 allowing for provisions to the Brown Act that enabled the expansion of virtual meetings in light of emergency conditions. Then this September, the governor signed Assembly Bill 361 mandating legislative bodies at the local level consider justifications for continuing to hold public meetings remotely every 30 days after that point.

According to the staff report from city clerk Christina Franco, holding public meetings remotely has not led to a decrease in civic engagement in San Ramon. Additionally, given the ongoing pandemic and continuation of emergency orders such as masking and social distancing, Franco's report said that continuing virtual meetings for at least the next 30 days is appropriate, in line with the requirements of AB 361.

The council will meet via Zoom to consider the staff recommendation at 3:45 p.m. this Monday (Oct. 4). The agenda and link to the meeting can be found here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.