Danville council to consider contract extensions, raises for town manager and city attorney

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss approving contract extensions and pay raises for its town manager and city attorney on Tuesday, following successful performance evaluations held in closed session last month.
If the council approves the draft resolutions on the table, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo -- who has held the position since 1993 -- is set to continue into 2023 with a 3.8% salary increase this year, bringing his annual salary to $252,959.
The salary adjustment would result in an additional $9,359 in annual costs, and $3,781 in additional fringe benefit costs to the town, according to Danville staff.
Additionally, city attorney Robert Ewing's contract would be extended for two more years, with a salary increase of 4% in the first year and a cost-of-living adjustment not to exceed 3% in the second year.
This means an additional $8,465 in salary costs, and $3,085 in fringe benefit costs for the town in the first year, and no more than $6,603 in the second year in additional salary costs, with no more than $2,377 in fringe benefit costs, according to staff.
Under his current contract, Calabrigo's annual compensation is $243,600 currently, according to town salary data. Ewing's annual salary is currently listed at $211,637.
Funds for both extensions and salary increases have already been allocated in the town's operating budget for fiscal year 2021-22, meaning the contract extensions and salary increases have already been accounted for.
The council is set to meet at 5 p.m. this Tuesday (Oct. 5) via Zoom. The agenda is available here.
In other business
* Council members will consider how to allocate just under half a million dollars of remaining funds granted to the town under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The council previously voted to allocate just over half a million dollars in these funds for cybersecurity and infrastructure upgrades. Other purposes the council previously agreed to allocate the funds for include mental health, senior, and homeless services.
The draft resolution on the table would make funds available for the purposes they've been allocated for, with no further council action required.
* A number of regular reports will also be presented at the Tuesday meeting. These are set to consist of board member reports on the Street Smarts and RecycleSmart programs, and a report on appointing a Danville representative to the Iron Horse Corridor Management Program Advisory Committee, in addition to a town manager's update.
