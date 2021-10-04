Danville council to consider contract extensions, raises for town manager and city attorney

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss approving contract extensions and pay raises for its town manager and city attorney on Tuesday, following successful performance evaluations held in closed session last month.

If the council approves the draft resolutions on the table, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo -- who has held the position since 1993 -- is set to continue into 2023 with a 3.8% salary increase this year, bringing his annual salary to $252,959.

The salary adjustment would result in an additional $9,359 in annual costs, and $3,781 in additional fringe benefit costs to the town, according to Danville staff.

Additionally, city attorney Robert Ewing's contract would be extended for two more years, with a salary increase of 4% in the first year and a cost-of-living adjustment not to exceed 3% in the second year.

This means an additional $8,465 in salary costs, and $3,085 in fringe benefit costs for the town in the first year, and no more than $6,603 in the second year in additional salary costs, with no more than $2,377 in fringe benefit costs, according to staff.