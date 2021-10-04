San Ramon: Public hearings to continue for 404-unit City Village housing development

Some updates and clarifications from staff will include sketches illustrating the removal of two proposed streets, and a roadway intended to replace them. In addition, commissioners will consider approving an increase in mixed-density residential range from 14 to 30 units to 14 to 40 units.

Changes recommended to the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan are set to be the focus of Tuesday's meeting, while the public comments on other aspects of the overall City Village proposal are set to continue Oct. 19.

At its meeting on Sept. 21, commissioners seemed to view the 404-unit residential project favorably overall. However, given its ambition and scope, additional public hearings were scheduled in order to give city staff time to provide clarifications and updates to their previous report, in light of considerations raised by commissioners that night.

At the request of commissioners, city staff will present updates and revisions to their report from the previous meeting, including updated sketches visualizing changes to North Camino Ramon Specific Plan under the proposal.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to resume public hearings on particular portions of the City Village housing development proposed for Bishop Ranch 6 this Tuesday, with additional considerations of the overall project expected at a meeting later in the month.

The applicant, Land Advisors Organization, has currently filed development plan and subdivision applications, and will seek recommendations from the Planning Commission, in addition to public comment.

*Commissioners will hear from the applicants for a proposed 47-unit townhouse project on more than 3.5 acres on Hooper Drive, known as Windflower Fields Townhouses.

The meeting this Tuesday (Oct. 5) will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda is available here.

The Sept. 21 meeting saw commissioners and staff agree to devote time to the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan this Tuesday, while continuing discussions of other aspects of the overall proposal, including architecture and design, in a public meeting on Oct. 19.

In accordance with Measure G, specific plan amendments, such as the one for the North Camino Ramon portion of the proposal, are subject to the same requirements as the city's general plan. This means that a vote of at least four-fifths is required by the Planning Commission in order to advance the application to the council, where a vote of at least four-fifths is also required. This is the fifth public hearing on the proposal, of the minimum of three required by the measure.

If commissioners accept the updates to the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan, they will proceed to schedule two additional hearings for the San Ramon City Council to consider the specific plan amendments.

San Ramon: Public hearings to continue for 404-unit City Village housing development

Also: Commission to hear from staff, applicant on Windflower Fields proposal for 47 townhomes