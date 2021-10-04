SRVUSD board to review bargaining topics for negotiations with teachers union

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set Tuesday to consider finalizing the list of topics that the bargaining teams will broach during contract negotiations with the San Ramon Valley Education Association this year.

The board will consider accepting the initial proposals for topics from both sides, SRVUSD and SRVEA. The lists -- which will be subject to public hearings Tuesday -- include matters related to the school calendar, salaries and evaluation methods.

The labor negotiations are a matter of regular business for the new school year, in which the SRVUSD and SRVEA representatives negotiate updates to labor policies in the district in light of concerns and interests raised by SRVEA and unions on behalf of district employees.

Prior to the public session, the board will hold a closed session to confer with district representatives about bargaining talks with SRVEA, the California School Employees Association (CSEA), the Service Employees International Union and unrepresented employees.

The board will hold an open session at 7 p.m. this Tuesday (Oct. 5), following the closed session at 5:30 p.m. in Danville at the SRVUSD Education Center at 699 Orchard Drive. The meeting will also be livestreamed to the district's Youtube channel. The agenda is available here.