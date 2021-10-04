News

SRVUSD board to review bargaining topics for negotiations with teachers union

Also: Policy updates on complaints, anti-discrimination and sexual harassment

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 4, 2021, 10:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set Tuesday to consider finalizing the list of topics that the bargaining teams will broach during contract negotiations with the San Ramon Valley Education Association this year.

The board will consider accepting the initial proposals for topics from both sides, SRVUSD and SRVEA. The lists -- which will be subject to public hearings Tuesday -- include matters related to the school calendar, salaries and evaluation methods.

The labor negotiations are a matter of regular business for the new school year, in which the SRVUSD and SRVEA representatives negotiate updates to labor policies in the district in light of concerns and interests raised by SRVEA and unions on behalf of district employees.

Prior to the public session, the board will hold a closed session to confer with district representatives about bargaining talks with SRVEA, the California School Employees Association (CSEA), the Service Employees International Union and unrepresented employees.

The board will hold an open session at 7 p.m. this Tuesday (Oct. 5), following the closed session at 5:30 p.m. in Danville at the SRVUSD Education Center at 699 Orchard Drive. The meeting will also be livestreamed to the district's Youtube channel. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The meeting will also include information on revisions to board policy on a number of items, including complaint procedures and information, nondiscrimination, and sexual harassment.

* The board will consider refinancing $265 million in funds from its general obligation bonds. If approved, up to this amount of money would be withdrawn from this fund and reinvested. The rationale behind this is similar to that of remortgaging a home, according to the draft resolution. It is intended to reduce interest rates and costs to taxpayers.

* The board will discuss a plan for allocating money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.

If board members approve, just under $3.5 million of funds granted to the district would be allocated across three categories, with more than $2.7 million going to technological support, $80,000 going to short-term instructional support for independent study, and $681,000 going toward an after-school intervention program including support for math and English.

* The board will present a proclamation in recognition of the upcoming Week of the School Administrator from Oct. 10-16.

