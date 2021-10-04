At the time, the city said not enough was known about potential impacts to the community if it allowed wider use. It was also concerned about additional crime and that residents didn't want more of a visible presence of cannabis in the city. Only one of the two allowable businesses opened as a result.

In 2018, the city adopted its own regulations for "personal and commercial cannabis activities," according to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting. The current ordinance allows for up to two non-storefront, delivery-only cannabis retailers within city limits.

City staff is presenting options to the council, including no change to the current regulations, modifying them to allow limited retail recreational sales, expanding regulations to allow more than two storefront retailers and delivery businesses, or expanding rules to include cultivation, manufacturing, and other uses.

The city could also consider allowing cultivation and preparation of cannabis products within city limits. It also has a few options to control cannabis sales, including a limit on licenses, buffer zones, land use constraints, and security requirements.

If recreational sales are legal, the city could collect revenue not only through sales tax, but through business licensing and permit fees. A local sales tax could also be imposed on businesses outside the city that deliver within city limits.

The report points out that 70% of cannabis use is recreational and taxable, with the rest being medicinal (which isn't taxable). Moving away from prescription use will increase taxable sales, it says, and "existing retail stores in Martinez and Antioch are doing extremely well, and in the next eight to 12 months, one new store will open in Pacheco and four to five new retail stores will open in Concord. There is an estimated demand for approximately 10 to 12 more retail stores in Contra Costa County."

Walnut Creek council to debate expanding cannabis sales within city limits

Multiple aspects of marijuana business ordinance up for consideration Tuesday