Community Briefs: Run for Education | Meet with Superintendent Malloy | Immigration town hall | San Ramon community survey

The in-person expo will function as a culmination of this year's virtual run for education, where participants can pick up "swag" included in their registration for the run, such as masks or capes, and come together to celebrate their achievement and meet with other participants.

This Saturday and Sunday, the foundation will bring virtual attendees and supporters together in a live health and wellness expo near City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon.

This comes in the wake of a switch to a virtual run in the pandemic era, in which racers compete by registering for the race and sharing their results online.

Superintendent John Malloy has announced a virtual town hall set for Oct. 13, in which he and San Ramon Valley Unified School District staff are seeking to hear from community members on what their "questions, concerns, insights and suggestions about the school year so far" are.

The in-person health and wellness expo is set to return to 2700 Camino Ramon near City Center. Registration for the virtual run remains open ahead of the in-person expo. More information, including a schedule of this weekend's events, can be found here .

This year is the 38th annual SRVEF Run for Education, which functions as a celebration and fundraiser for schools in the San Ramon Valley. Of the registration fees, 30% go to a team of the registrant's choice, and 70% of donations made through individual teams' pledge pages go directly to their school.

Events at the in-person expo are set to include face painting, balloons, arts and crafts, and a range of performers. Both days will host school bands and choirs, and Sunday will see the addition of a performance by musical theater students in SRVEF's Imagineering program, and a demonstration by Kung Fu Dragon Martial Arts.

Questions can be submitted in advance through website , or by calling 925-933-2660. The event is set to be streamed live via his Facebook page on Wednesday (Oct. 6) from 6-7 p.m.

DeSaulnier and members of Stand Together Contra Costa, Catholic Charities, Haitian Bridge Alliance, Jewish Family and Community Services East Bay, and Contra Costa Asian Pacific Islander Advocacy Coalition are set to answer questions from the local community about the work being done in congress towards the goal of "comprehensive and compassionate immigration reform."

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier and a number of representatives from relevant nonprofits will provide an update on the latest congressional efforts towards immigration reform, and solicit input from community members, in a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

Comments can be submitted in advance via this form , and follow-up questions will be taken live. Participants will receive a link to the virtual meeting ahead of time. The event will be open to community members at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13. It will be streamed live on the district's Youtube channel.

The survey is the latest effort from the city to facilitate community engagement and input in updates to its general plan, housing element, and climate action plan. It comes in the wake of a community engagement workshop aimed at providing updates on these last month.

The city of San Ramon is seeking input from residents on what they envision and would like to see as the city grows in the next two decades via a community survey.

Community Briefs: Run for Education | Meet with Superintendent Malloy | Immigration town hall | San Ramon community survey