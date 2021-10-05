Contra Costa DA charges former police officer with sexual misconduct

A former police officer in Pinole has been charged with sexual misconduct after an investigation found he recorded himself having sex with women and posted the images and video online, according to the Pinole Police Department.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged Anthony Vasquez on suspicion of unlawful recording of sexual encounters. Vasquez resigned from the force on June 28.

The district attorney's office opened an investigation shortly after police received an email May 13 containing photographic evidence of Vasquez engaged in sex acts with different women on multiple occasions. The sender of the email told police that Vasquez posted the images and video in a group chat online and that the women were unaware of the recordings, according to a news release from police.

Pinole police placed Vasquez on leave and contacted the district attorney's office, which opened a criminal investigation.

"This type of conduct will not be tolerated, which is why we took immediate action as soon as we learned of the situation," said Pinole Police Chief Neil Gang. "I, as well as this entire department, deeply care about the community and our duty to protect and serve.