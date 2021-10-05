EBMUD begins drawing water from nearby Sacramento River as part of drought response

As drought conditions persist statewide, officials with the East Bay Municipal Utility District said on Monday the agency has begun tapping into water from the Sacramento River to boost local supplies.

EBMUD, which delivers water to some 1.4 million people across Alameda and Contra Costa counties, including much of the San Ramon Valley, typically draws from the Mokelumne River for its water supply.

The agency said the latest move is part of its drought response.

"We've planned and invested for decades to make our water supply resilient and now our plans are paying off," EBMUD Board President Doug Linney said in a statement. "Ensuring reliable water supplies requires a diverse water supply portfolio including conservation, recycled water, and use of supplemental supplies -- we're doing it all."

Under the plan, EBMUD will pump 35,250 acre-feet of water, or about 11 billion gallons, through the Freeport Regional Water Facility on the Sacramento River between October 2021 and February 2022.