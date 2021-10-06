News

Pastel artist presenting in Alamo

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Oct 6, 2021, 9:52 pm

(Art by Debbie Wardrobe)

"Livermore Fall Vines," an 18-by-24 pastel, is the creation of Pleasanton artist Debbie Wardrobe, who will be the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Alamo Danville Artists' Society at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday (Oct. 12) at the Alamo Women's Club, 1401 Danville Blvd. in Alamo.

Wardrobe's primary medium is pastel, but she also paints in oils and acrylics, with recent work focusing on the effects of light at sunset and twilight on the city, landscape and ocean. "I believe that art should be beautiful, accessible and evoke an emotional response in the viewer," she said.

ADAS members and the public are welcome to the monthly meetings for an exchange of creative ideas and demonstrations/lectures by guest artists.

