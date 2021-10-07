Drought: Water rates for DSRSD customers to increase next month

With reservoir levels shrinking during another "critically dry year," Stage 2 water shortage rates will go into effect next month for customers in the Dublin San Ramon Services District's service area, after the Board of Directors approved the rate increase at their Oct. 5 meeting.

"The district is ramping up water conservation because we are concerned about water supply for next year," General Manager Dan McIntyre said in a statement on Thursday. "The drought is serious, and anything we can do to save water now is essential."

The cost of a unit of water (100 cubic feet or 748 gallons) will increase from $1.32 per unit to $1.66, effective Nov. 5. According to the district, which serves 187,500 people in Dublin, San Ramon and Pleasanton, "Without conservation, the average single family residence water bill is estimated to increase $3.40 monthly ($6.80 per bimonthly water bill)."

Officials said, "The increase in rates is a way to encourage customers to do all they can to conserve, especially those who use the most water."

Since last month, DSRSD has been operating under a Stage 2 water shortage emergency, mandating 15% water conservation and limiting the timing and frequency of outdoor irrigation. The Zone 7 Water Agency and cities of Pleasanton and Livermore have also recently required customers to cut back on their water use by 15% compared to 2020 use and placed limits on irrigation.