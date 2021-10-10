News

Red Flag warning issued for area due to gusty winds

High winds expected through Tuesday afternoon

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 10, 2021, 9:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A red sun sets behind the smoky Santa Cruz Mountains. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Forecasters issued a Red Flag warning for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advise mariners to consider altering plans.

The Red Flag warning upgrades a previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The warning is also in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Join

In the North Bay mountains of coastal Sonoma and Marin ranges, peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph.

The East Bay hills will see peak winds Sunday night through Monday, with gusts of 35-45 mph.

East Bay valleys are forecast for winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25-35 mph. Peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

The Santa Cruz mountains will see gusts of 35-50 mph, with peak winds early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Red Flag warning issued for area due to gusty winds

High winds expected through Tuesday afternoon

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 10, 2021, 9:01 pm

Forecasters issued a Red Flag warning for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advise mariners to consider altering plans.

The Red Flag warning upgrades a previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The warning is also in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In the North Bay mountains of coastal Sonoma and Marin ranges, peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph.

The East Bay hills will see peak winds Sunday night through Monday, with gusts of 35-45 mph.

East Bay valleys are forecast for winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25-35 mph. Peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

The Santa Cruz mountains will see gusts of 35-50 mph, with peak winds early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.