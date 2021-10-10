Red Flag warning issued for area due to gusty winds

Forecasters issued a Red Flag warning for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advise mariners to consider altering plans.

The Red Flag warning upgrades a previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The warning is also in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. For the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.