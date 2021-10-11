New election boundary process gets underway at DSRSD

Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) kicked off the process for drawing up new election division boundaries with the first of three public meetings last Tuesday night.

Before its next district election in a year, DSRSD must develop new boundaries for its five election areas -- also called "divisions" -- "to reflect new data from the 2020 Census," according to a statement from the district.

Two years ago, DSRSD started transitioning from an at-large to area-based election system under the California Voting Rights Act. While all five members of the Board of Directors were previously elected by all voters living in the district's entire service area including Dublin and San Ramon, constituents living in each division now elect just one representative to the board.

Spokesperson Lea Blevins told the Weekly that "an informational presentation from a consulting demographer about changes in population" was given during the Oct. 5 board meeting, and several new documents were added to the district's Census Redistricting webpage, where the public can submit suggestions for division maps.

Several proposed maps with options for reconfiguring the five voting division boundaries will be shown at the Oct. 19 board meeting, followed by another public hearing and possible final vote next month, though the board may schedule more meetings if needed.