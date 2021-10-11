News

New election boundary process gets underway at DSRSD

Board launches remapping effort with first public hearing

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 11, 2021, 12:39 pm
Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) kicked off the process for drawing up new election division boundaries with the first of three public meetings last Tuesday night.

Before its next district election in a year, DSRSD must develop new boundaries for its five election areas -- also called "divisions" -- "to reflect new data from the 2020 Census," according to a statement from the district.

Two years ago, DSRSD started transitioning from an at-large to area-based election system under the California Voting Rights Act. While all five members of the Board of Directors were previously elected by all voters living in the district's entire service area including Dublin and San Ramon, constituents living in each division now elect just one representative to the board.

Spokesperson Lea Blevins told the Weekly that "an informational presentation from a consulting demographer about changes in population" was given during the Oct. 5 board meeting, and several new documents were added to the district's Census Redistricting webpage, where the public can submit suggestions for division maps.

Several proposed maps with options for reconfiguring the five voting division boundaries will be shown at the Oct. 19 board meeting, followed by another public hearing and possible final vote next month, though the board may schedule more meetings if needed.

Blevins said that "once approved, most likely in November, the new voting boundaries will be applicable for elections in November 2022."

The next board meetings on remapping will be held in person at the DSRSD office in Dublin at 7051 Dublin Blvd., on Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, starting 6 p.m.

The redistricting deadline is April 17, 2022, as extended by Senate Bill 594.

For more information about the Census Redistricting process including supplemental documents, a Community of Interest Submission Packet and interactive map of DSRSD's current division, visit www.dsrsd.com/about-us/census-redistricting. Email questions and comments to [email protected] or call Lea Blevins at 875-2294.

