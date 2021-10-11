San Ramon: Council to consider moving VR arcade forward after resident's appeal

Staff are emphasizing that many of these concerns fall outside of what the council can regulate, and the applicant has provided additional information seeking to address the points raised in the appeal.

The staff report contains responses to the six specific points raised in appeal, which include concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the facility, digital privacy, the lack of a time limit for children at the arcade, and worries that the facility would have the potential to increase crime in the area.

In a special meeting, the San Ramon City Council will consider a resident's appeal challenging the Planning Commission's previous approval of the use permit for Sandbox VR in City Center. Denying the appeal would mean the project's applicants could proceed to get the other necessary permits required to advance with the project.

City staff urge the council to deny the appeal and allow the project to move forward. They also recommend denying the appellant's request to waive the $2,500 appeal fee for processing and staff time to review and present the appeal at a public hearing.

In terms of worries about the facility drawing crime to the area, the report points out that the San Ramon Police Department has said its response time to the area would be the same as for other businesses in City Center, and that city police have the resources to deter any additional crime that may arise.

However, they highlight additional information from the applicant meant at quelling concerns over children at the facility, which includes having a legal guardian present to chaperone and sign a waiver.

The report notes that the facility would be subject to the same health requirements, and penalties for noncompliance, as any other business in Contra Costa County. When it comes to digital privacy and concerns over lack of regulation for children, they note that neither are under the council's purview.

* The council will continue to hear from staff, and provide comments, on the lighting and design elements of the Bollinger Canyon Road overcrossing project. The project is aimed at providing pedestrians and bicyclists on the Iron Horse Regional Trail with a safe way of traveling over Bollinger Canyon Road.

The council's regular meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, following the special meeting. The agenda is available here .

The City Council is set to meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 12). The agenda is available here .

If the project advances, Sandbox VR would operate out of the second floor of City Center. Its tentative hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

If adopted, the policy would provide direction on how to use the presently available funds, as well as those anticipated to be collected in the future.

Funds are expected to increase in the near future, due to the anticipated fees that will be collected from several proposed projects. These fees are collected by the city with the purposes of using them for increased affordable housing. They are meant to offset the effects of commercial projects, and projects that don't have enough affordable housing units, by funding additional affordable housing units.

* The council will consider adopting an affordable housing trust fund policy. The draft policy is intended to provide guidance on how to use funds from fees collected for the purposes of increasing affordable housing. Currently, the city has just over $4.3 million in available funds that were collected from in-lieu and commercial linkage fees.

Comments or requests for modifications from the council will be incorporated into the final design. If the design is finished in the timeline anticipated, construction of the project is expected to kick off in early 2022.

Council members will comment on proposed renderings of the project, aimed at giving a sense of what the lighting, landscape and design might look like. The design is currently 65% complete, and expected to be finished by the end of the year.

San Ramon: Council to consider moving VR arcade forward after resident's appeal

Update on Iron Horse Trail-Bollinger Canyon overcrossing, affordable housing trust fund policy also on tap